BRIEF-Adidas expects sales and profit growth to continue in 2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adidas expects sales and profit growth to continue in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag

* Neutral sales and op. Profit at high single-digit rates in 2016

* Adidas ceo says has had lots of calls from parties interested in golf businesses

* Adidas ceo says expects german soccer federation to help clear up world cup funding scandal

* Adidas ceo has trust and confidence in fifa’s ethics and reform commission

* Adidas ceo says sees no slowdown in china, expects growth rates to continue for years to come

* Adidas cfo expects negative forex effects to outweigh positive in 2016

* Ceo says expects to conclude strategic review for golf business in q1 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
