Nov 12 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien

* Lifts guidance, now sees 2015 operating profit of 145-160 million eur versus year-earlier 50 million

* Patrizia sees 2016 operating profit at similar level as 2015

* Patrizia Q3 operating profit 98.5 million eur versus Reuters poll average 95.3 million

* Sees real estate assets under management rising by net 2 bln eur to 16.6 bln eur by end 2015, by another 2 billion in 2016