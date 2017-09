BRIEF-Jungheinrich sees EBIT rising to 220-230 mln eur in 2016

March 23 (Reuters) - Jungheinrich

* Sees 2016 EBIT at 220-230 million eur versus 213 million in 2015

* Sees 2016 sales at 2.9-3.0 billion eur versus 2.75 billion in 2015

* Says sales for January-February up 10 percent at 432 million eur

* Says order intake for January-February up 12 percent at 469 million eur

* Says decline in U.S. market cannot be ruled out for 2016 after unexpected cooling of market in January-February

* Says seeing early signs of market recovery in Russia