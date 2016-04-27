BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says adj EBIT up 9 percent at 350 mln eur

April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse

* Says Q1 consolidated net revenue rises 8 per cent

* Says adjusted EBIT up 9 per cent, to around 350 million eur

* Says profit forecasts for 2016 affirmed

* Says planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group is progressing on schedule

* Says have received support from various stakeholders that the merger is the right step

* Says fair to expect that we will achieve our targeted double-digit profit growth for 2016

* Says Q1 net profit after minorities 205.4 million eur Further company coverage: