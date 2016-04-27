FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says adj EBIT up 9 percent at 350 mln eur
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says adj EBIT up 9 percent at 350 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse

* Says Q1 consolidated net revenue rises 8 per cent

* Says adjusted EBIT up 9 per cent, to around 350 million eur

* Says profit forecasts for 2016 affirmed

* Says planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group is progressing on schedule

* Says have received support from various stakeholders that the merger is the right step

* Says fair to expect that we will achieve our targeted double-digit profit growth for 2016

* Says Q1 net profit after minorities 205.4 million eur Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.