BRIEF-Volkswagen says dividend payout ratio to reach 30 pct

June 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen
* Says plans more than 30 new electric vehicle models by 2025, targets annual sales of 2-3 million units
* Says aims to cut sales and administration costs to below 12 percent of sales by 2025
* Says dividend payout ratio to reach sustainable 30 percent of net profit
* Says in advanced talks to partner with regional players on economy segment
* Says to review and streamline its modular architectures in the context of generating profitable growth
* Says to carefully examine strategic options for battery technology
* Says efficiency measures at group, brand and divisional level to be detailed in the coming months Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)