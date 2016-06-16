FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volkswagen says dividend payout ratio to reach 30 pct
June 16, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Volkswagen says dividend payout ratio to reach 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen

* Says plans more than 30 new electric vehicle models by 2025, targets annual sales of 2-3 million units

* Says aims to cut sales and administration costs to below 12 percent of sales by 2025

* Says dividend payout ratio to reach sustainable 30 percent of net profit

* Says in advanced talks to partner with regional players on economy segment

* Says to review and streamline its modular architectures in the context of generating profitable growth

* Says to carefully examine strategic options for battery technology

* Says efficiency measures at group, brand and divisional level to be detailed in the coming months Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

