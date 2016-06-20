FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Adidas extends sponsorship with German soccer association DFB until 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas is extending its sponsorship deal with the country's soccer association DFB until 2022, it said on Monday without giving any further details.

"This is a strong partnership for the good and not so good (times). There's a lot of confidence and trust here in working together, not only for the national team, but also to develop football at the different levels," Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said at a news conference in Paris.

German media had previously reported the company would pay between 50 to 70 million euros a year to extend its sponsorship agreement, up from currently 25 million euros ($28 million) per year, amid competition from U.S. rival Nike for the contract. ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon in Frankfurt and Matthew Smith in Paris; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
