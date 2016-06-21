FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-EIOPA says cannot rule out 'double hit' scenario
June 21, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EIOPA says cannot rule out 'double hit' scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - EU insurance watchdog EIOPA in financial stability report:

* Says the likelihood of prolonged low yield environment has further increased

* Says reinsurance market suffering from over supply of capacity but reinsurers' capital strong

* Says insurers, occupational pension funds need robust risk management given macroeconomic challenges

* Says cannot rule out "double hit" scenario given ECB policy, low crude oil prices

* Says prudential regimes in occupational pensions may be underestimating risks Source text: goo.gl/xnw3uI Further company coverage:

