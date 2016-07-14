FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Software says could make acquisitions, buy back shares
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
July 14, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Software says could make acquisitions, buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Software AG management on conference call with analysts

* Says pipeline of digital business deals worth more than 3 million eur for rest of year is twice as big as a year earlier

* Says database business more stable than expected, will remain longer than previously planned

* Says M&A prices are coming down, could do a deal if it makes financial and strategic sense

* Says could do share buyback even if it makes an acquisition, financial markets are very open Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
