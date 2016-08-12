BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank confirms full-year guidance after H1 results

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

* Says pre-tax profit for the first half of 2016 within expectations

* Says pre-tax profit of 87 million euros ($96.90 million) for the first six months

* Says new business of 4.7 billion euros for the first half of 2016 lower than in the same period of the previous year, reflecting a conservative risk approach in a chal-lenging market environment

* Says based on new business volumes during h1 now antici-pates full-year volumes to be significantly lower than the previous year's level

* Says net interest and commission income totalled 198 million euros, down year-on-year

* Says guidance for full-year profit before taxes confirmed

* Says is well-capitalised - fully phased-in cet1 ratio rises to 18.4%

* Says re-entry into the us real estate market planned for the second half of the year Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros)