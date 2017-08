Sept 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen

* Says VW brand deliveries for August up 4.7 percent at 453,200 vehicles

* Says VW brand deliveries for August up 20.3 percent in China, up 2.9 percent in Europe, down 9.1 percent in United States

* Says has more than 100,000 orders for new Tiguan model Source text: here Further company coverage: