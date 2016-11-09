FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Schaeffler to cut more costs, jobs
November 9, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Schaeffler to cut more costs, jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Schaeffler

* CEO says aims to increase currency-adjusted sales by average 4-6 percent per year through 2020, adjusted EBIT margin of 12-13 percent

* CEO says targets free cash flow of around 900 million eur in 2020, EPS around 2 eur, gearing ratio of below 75 percent

* CEO says payout ratio to be at 30-40 percent through 2020

* Schaeffler says plans smaller bolt-on acquisitions in 3-digit million eur range, already has a pipeline with attractive targets

* Schaeffler says has some non-core activities that are not needed

* Schaeffler says will see second wave of cost cuts including job cuts in industrial business, aim for margin of 10-11 percent

* Schaeffler says second wave to reduce workforce by about 500 jobs Further company coverage:

