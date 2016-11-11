FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allianz CFO: Unused M&A budget could go toward share buybacks
November 11, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allianz CFO: Unused M&A budget could go toward share buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Allianz CFO during conference call

* Says is confident of living up to promise of stopping outflows at Pimco by year-end

* Says have unused M&A budget of 2.5 billion euros

* Says if we don’t make acquisitions before year-end, that money is available for share buybacks

* Says impact of hurricane Matthew was around 20 million eur

* Says over 30 percent of our operating profit comes from the U.S., that likely won’t change after Trump victory

* Says M&A market is not particularly active, it is not so easy to find something that fits at a reasonable price Further company coverage:

