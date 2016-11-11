BRIEF-Allianz CFO: Unused M&A budget could go toward share buybacks

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Allianz CFO during conference call
* Says is confident of living up to promise of stopping outflows at Pimco by year-end
* Says have unused M&A budget of 2.5 billion euros
* Says if we don’t make acquisitions before year-end, that money is available for share buybacks
* Says impact of hurricane Matthew was around 20 million eur
* Says over 30 percent of our operating profit comes from the U.S., that likely won’t change after Trump victory
* Says M&A market is not particularly active, it is not so easy to find something that fits at a reasonable price