Nov 15 (Reuters) - Talanx

* CEO says recent explosion at BASF will cost us 2-digit million euro amount

* CFO says Heta deal will hardly have an effect on Q4 bottom-line

* CEO says expects will have to add 800 million euros to supplementary reserves in 2017

* CEO says will reach upper end of payout ratio of 35-45 percent if major claims remain low