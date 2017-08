Dec 15 (Reuters) - Metro AG in presentation slides for its Capital Markets Day

* Says sees annual sales growth of more than 3 percent at each of its businesses after split

* Says sees medium-term EBITDA margin for consumer electronics group heading toward 5 percent

* Says sees stable EBITDA margin at food group in medium term

* Says aims for cash flow conversion of more than 60 percent for both businesses in medium term