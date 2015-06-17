FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) MEDIAN VIEW OF APPROPRIATE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE (in percent)

JUNE MARCH DEC SEPT JUNE End-2015 0.625 0.625 1.125 1.375 1.125 End-2016 1.625 1.875 2.500 2.875 2.500 End-2017 2.875 3.125 3.625 3.750 n/a Longer-run 3.750 3.750 3.750 3.750 4.000 CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS Real GDP 2015 2016 2017 Longer Run

June 1.8 to 2.0 2.4 to 2.7 2.1 to 2.5 2.0 to 2.3

March 2.3 to 2.7 2.3 to 2.7 2.0 to 2.4 2.0 to 2.3 Unemployment

June 5.2 to 5.3 4.9 to 5.1 4.9 to 5.1 5.0 to 5.2

March 5.0 to 5.2 4.9 to 5.1 4.8 to 5.1 5.0 to 5.2 PCE Price Index

June 0.6 to 0.8 1.6 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 2.0

March 0.6 to 0.8 1.7 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 2.0 Core PCE index

June 1.3 to 1.4 1.6 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 N/A

March 1.3 to 1.4 1.5 to 1.9 1.8 to 2.0 N/A Notes: N/A-not available Prior forecasts were released on March 18, 2015. The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run. The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.