TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

June 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) MEDIAN VIEW OF APPROPRIATE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE (in percent)

JUNE MARCH DEC SEPT JUNE End-2015 0.625 0.625 1.125 1.375 1.125 End-2016 1.625 1.875 2.500 2.875 2.500 End-2017 2.875 3.125 3.625 3.750 n/a Longer-run 3.750 3.750 3.750 3.750 4.000 CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS Real GDP 2015 2016 2017 Longer Run

June 1.8 to 2.0 2.4 to 2.7 2.1 to 2.5 2.0 to 2.3

March 2.3 to 2.7 2.3 to 2.7 2.0 to 2.4 2.0 to 2.3 Unemployment

June 5.2 to 5.3 4.9 to 5.1 4.9 to 5.1 5.0 to 5.2

March 5.0 to 5.2 4.9 to 5.1 4.8 to 5.1 5.0 to 5.2 PCE Price Index

June 0.6 to 0.8 1.6 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 2.0

March 0.6 to 0.8 1.7 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 2.0 Core PCE index

June 1.3 to 1.4 1.6 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 N/A

March 1.3 to 1.4 1.5 to 1.9 1.8 to 2.0 N/A Notes: N/A-not available Prior forecasts were released on March 18, 2015. The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run. The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.