TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) MEDIAN VIEW OF APPROPRIATE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE (in percent)

MARCH DEC SEPT JUNE MARCH End-2015 0.625 1.125 1.375 1.125 1.000 End-2016 1.875 2.500 2.875 2.500 2.250 End-2017 3.125 3.625 3.750 n/a n/a Longer-run 3.750 3.750 3.750 4.000 4.000 CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS Real GDP 2015 2016 2017 Longer Run

March 2.3 to 2.7 2.3 to 2.7 2.0 to 2.4 2.0 to 2.3

Dec 2.6 to 3.0 2.5 to 3.0 2.3 to 2.5 2.0 to 2.3 Unemployment

March 5.0 to 5.2 4.9 to 5.1 4.8 to 5.1 5.0 to 5.2

Dec 5.2 to 5.3 5.0 to 5.2 4.9 to 5.3 5.2 to 5.5 PCE Price Index

March 0.6 to 0.8 1.7 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 2.0

Dec 1.0 to 1.6 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 2.0 Core PCE index

March 1.3 to 1.4 1.5 to 1.9 1.8 to 2.0 N/A

Dec 1.5 to 1.8 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A Notes: N/A-not available Prior forecasts were released on Dec. 17, 2014. The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run. The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.

