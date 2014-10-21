FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swedbank CEO says Swedish banks to look strong also after stress tests
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Swedbank CEO says Swedish banks to look strong also after stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedbank in Q3 conference call:

* Swedbank CEO says expects overall weak credit growth in home markets to remain

* Swedbank CEO says cost reductions to end 2016 to stem from synergies, natural attrition of staff numbers and digitalisation

* Swedbank CEO says Ukraine crisis and geopolitical uncertainty will delay upturn in credit demand in Baltics

* Swedbank CEO says picture of strong Swedish banks will remain also after European stress test results

* Swedbank CEO says share of new sales of mortgages in Sweden stands at about 25 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
