STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* Axfood ab Q3 consolidated sales for period july-september totalled sek 9,756 m versus 9,631 mln in Reuters poll

* Axfood ab Q3 operating profit was sek 453 m (382) versus 404 million crowns in Reuters poll

* Axfood’s estimation is that profit for 2014 will exceed level achieved in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: