BRIEF-CDON Group Q3 EBIT lower than expectations
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CDON Group Q3 EBIT lower than expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* Cdon group ab q3 net sales 1,121.2 million sek versus mean forecast 1,063 million in reuters poll

* Cdon group ab q3 operating profit 1.6 million sek versus mean forecast 2.9 million in reuters poll

* says Qliro payment solution is now in process of being rolled out to group’s swedish stores at end of this year and in 2015

* Says in order to launch Qliro Payment Solution in full scale, facilitate the expansion of subsidiaries, especially within Nelly, and to strengthen the balance sheet by early redemption of the convertible bond, the Board has resolved to execute a preferential rights issue of approximately 650 MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

