STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) -

* Hemfosa Fastigheter AB Q3, rental income amounted to msek 409 (388)

* Hemfosa Fastigheter AB Q3, profit from property management totaled msek 243 (60)

* Hemfosa Fastigheter AB Q3, profit after tax was msek 227 (65)