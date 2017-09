OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* North atlantic Drilling reports q3 2014 net income of $74.4 million vs $59.7 mln in Q2 2014

* Q3 EBITDA of $167.9 million vs $154 million in Q2 2014

* North Atlantic Drilling Ltd says resolves to suspend regular cash dividends vs $0.24 in Q2

* North Atlantic Drilling and Rosneft delay closing of planned transaction

* Seadrill is main owner in North Atlantic Drilling (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)