Jan 12 (Reuters) - Allergy Therapeutics

* Sees revenue growth of 11 pct for period at constant currency, with H1 revenues of about 30.2 mln stg (H1 2014: 27.2 mln stg)

* Sales growth has been driven primarily by company's improving performance as it continues to increase market share in all of its main markets