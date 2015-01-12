FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Damac confirms DFM admission to occur on or around Jan 12
January 12, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Damac confirms DFM admission to occur on or around Jan 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Damac Real Estate Development Ltd :

* Offer by damac properties dubai to holders of damac real estate development gdrs to exchange gdrs for ordinary shares of damac properties dubai

* Offer at exchange ratio of 23.0769231 damac shares for each gdr, conditional upon admission of damac shares to trading on dubai financial market

* As at close of offer, acceptances had been tendered (and not withdrawn) in respect of 96.8 per cent. Of gdrs

* Confirms it expects that dfm admission will occur on or around 12 January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

