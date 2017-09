Jan 12 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc :

* Julian Palfreyman will retire from his position as chief executive of Winterflood, its market making division, at end of current financial year, after 27 years with business

* Will be succeeded as chief executive by Philip Yarrow, who will also join Close Brothers’ executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)