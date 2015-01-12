FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quindell set to name Richard Rose as non-exec chairman
#IT Services & Consulting
January 12, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell set to name Richard Rose as non-exec chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Richard Rose will join board as non-executive chairman and Jim Sutcliffe will join as strategy director and deputy chairman

* Upon Rose’s appointment to board, David Currie will step down from his position as interim non-executive chairman

* Trading in group’s business remains robust in both professional services and digital solutions

* Operating cash inflow for H2 2014 (before exceptional items but including initiatives that concluded in period) was approximately 13 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

