Jan 12 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* MedImmune enters licensing agreement with Omnis Pharmaceuticals for oncolytic viruses in immuno-oncology

* Programme being studied in Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, other cancers that have metastasised to liver

* Under deal, MedImmune has license to develop and, if successful, to commercialise omnis's lead oncolytic virus programme