BRIEF-Midsona negotiates to close manufacturing unit for Dalblads products in Stenkullen
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Midsona negotiates to close manufacturing unit for Dalblads products in Stenkullen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Midsona AB :

* Initiates negotiations in order to close the manufacturing unit for Dalblads products in Stenkullen

* Closure of unit in Stenkullen is expected to give an annual profit of around 7 million Swedish crowns ($868,185), with a gradual effect during 2015 and full effect from the start of 2016

* Costs of closure are estimated at about 10 million crowns with impact on earnings for Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0628 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

