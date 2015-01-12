FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olvi to start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Olvi to start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Olvi Oyj :

* To start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus

* Says the company’s Belarusian subsidiary OAO Lidskoe Pivo has entered into a co-operation agreement concerning Belarusian market with Pepsico

* Says sales will start in Jan. 2015 and include Pepsico’s best known brands: Pepsi, Mirinda, 7 Up and Adrenalin Rush

* Co-operation agreement covers sales, marketing and distribution of PepsiCo-manufactured soft drinks in Belarus, manufacture of products will start later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
