BRIEF-Olvi to start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Olvi Oyj :
* To start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus
* Says the company’s Belarusian subsidiary OAO Lidskoe Pivo has entered into a co-operation agreement concerning Belarusian market with Pepsico
* Says sales will start in Jan. 2015 and include Pepsico’s best known brands: Pepsi, Mirinda, 7 Up and Adrenalin Rush
* Co-operation agreement covers sales, marketing and distribution of PepsiCo-manufactured soft drinks in Belarus, manufacture of products will start later this year