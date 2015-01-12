FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Songbird publishes response circular in connection with final offer
January 12, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Songbird publishes response circular in connection with final offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Songbird Estates Plc

* Announces that it is today publishing its response circular in connection with final offer made by an entity jointly controlled by Qatar Investment and Brookfield Property Partners

* Board recommends that shareholders do not accept offer at this time

* Board considers that offer does not reflect full value of business, its unique operating platform and its prospects

* Offer is at a significant discount of 8.1% to Songbird’s pro forma adjusted net asset value as at 27 November 2014 of 381 pence per share

* Offer gives no value for potential of Canary Wharf Group Plc (“Canary Wharf Group”) to earn development profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

