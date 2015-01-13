FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK Mail says Q3 trading in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK Mail says Q3 trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Uk Mail Group Plc :

* Trading in our core businesses in Q3 to December 31 2014 has been in line with expectations

* Demise of City Link is likely to have a positive impact on overall UK parcels industry

* Expectations for full year outcome for our core businesses remain unchanged

* Have taken on some volumes from ex-City Link customers

* Have been actively considering all options for UK Pallets Ltd and a proposal has now been made to close it

* Estimate that cash costs will be approximately £1 mln, with asset write downs of some £2m, including residual goodwill that arose on acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.