Jan 13 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Vassi Naidoo will join board as a non-executive director; will join Nedbank Group and Nedbank as their prospective new chairman

* Vassi Naidoo will join Nedbank’s boards from 1 May 2015 and succeed Reuel Khoza, Nedbank’s current chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: