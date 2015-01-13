FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roche, Meiji and Fedora enter into antibiotic license deal
#Healthcare
January 13, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Roche, Meiji and Fedora enter into antibiotic license deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag

* Roche, Meiji and fedora join forces to tackle increasing bacterial resistance to antibiotics

* The companies say they have entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of OP0595, a beta-lactamase inhibitor in phase I clinical development

* The combination of OP0595 with a beta-lactam antibiotic targets severe infections caused by Enterobacteriaceae, including multi-drug-resistant strains. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)

