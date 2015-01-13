FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tieto initiates personnel negotiations
January 13, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tieto initiates personnel negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :

* Has initiated personnel negotiations affecting up to 500 positions in Finland and 340 in other countries

* Says it is expected that reductions will be implemented during 2015

* Currently estimates that it will book some 35 million euros ($41.44 million) in restructuring costs related to these actions, mainly in first half of 2015

* Anticipates that actions will result in annualized gross savings of around 50 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

