BRIEF-Rathbone funds under management rise 3.4 pct in Q4 to 27.2 bln stg

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management at 31 december 2014 were £27.2 billion, up 23.6% from £22.0 billion at 31 december 2013

* Funds under mgt up 3.4% from £26.3 billion at 30 september 2014

* Total net inflows in rathbone investment management for q4 were £327 million (q4 2013: £353 million)

* Total for year was £4.0 billion (2013: £1.5 billion), which includes impact of 2014 acquisitions

* We expect investment markets to continue to be volatile in 2015

* Our outlook remains positive

* Annual results are anticipated to be in line with expectations

* Underlying rate of net organic growth in funds under management in rathbone investment management for year ended 31 dec was 4.0% (2013: 5.4%)

* Net organic growth in q4 was impacted by loss of two large lower margin accounts