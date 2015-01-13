BRIEF-Spire Healthcare sees FY rev of 850-855 mln stg

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Now expect that revenue for full 2014 financial year will be in range of £850 million to £855 million

* Expect that EBITDA for full 2014 financial year will be in range of £157 to £160 million

* Revenues from services provided to nhs continue to grow ahead of private revenues

* Expect NHS revenues to account for approximately 29% of total revenues in 2014, up from 25% in 2013