BRIEF-Spire Healthcare sees FY rev of 850-855 mln stg
January 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare sees FY rev of 850-855 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Now expect that revenue for full 2014 financial year will be in range of £850 million to £855 million

* Expect that EBITDA for full 2014 financial year will be in range of £157 to £160 million

* Revenues from services provided to nhs continue to grow ahead of private revenues

* Expect NHS revenues to account for approximately 29% of total revenues in 2014, up from 25% in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

