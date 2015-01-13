FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apetit unit Avena Nordic Grain invests in development of grain terminal at port of Inkoo
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 13, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit unit Avena Nordic Grain invests in development of grain terminal at port of Inkoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Avena Nordic Grain Oy, which is part of the Apetit Group, will invest 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million) in the development of grain reception, storage and export facilities at the Inkoo deepwater port

* Says investment consists of the construction of three bulk dry stores with a combined total area of 6,120 m2

* Says dry stores will allow receipt and storage of grain and its loading into even largest panamax-class ships

* Says construction work will begin immediately

* Says new bulk dry stores are scheduled for completion in late summer 2015, allowing them to take grain from autumn threshing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.