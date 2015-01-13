BRIEF-Veloxis confirms receipt of U.S. FDA decision

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Veloxis confirms receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision

* Says FDA continues to take position that exclusivity for Astagraf XL should require delay in formal approval of Envarsus XR

* FDA has stated it would be prepared to approve Envarsus XR for use only in patients converted from an immediate release formulation of tacrolimus to Envarsus XR

* FDA statement was subject to Veloxis not seeking approval for de novo use of Envarsus until on or after July 19, 2016

* Says continues to disagree with FDA’s unprecedented position on this matter, and looks forward to presenting merits of its case in support of final approval of Envarsus XR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)