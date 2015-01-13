FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says settles U.S. litigation with BGC Partners for $100 mln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says settles U.S. litigation with BGC Partners for $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* Settlement of New Jersey Superior Court litigation

* Company has today entered into an agreement with BGC under which BGC will pay $100 mln (66 mln) to company to settle litigation in New Jersey Superior Court

* Settlement of action taken by company and certain subsidiaries against BGC Partners Inc in New Jersey Superior Court, in response to raid on company’s business by BGC in second half of 2009

* Exceptional item relating to major legal actions that will be recognised in 2014 financial statements to be a net credit of 3.1 mln stg

* Settlement is in addition to $33.3 mln (19.5 mln stg) awarded to company’s subsidiaries in U.S. following conclusion of FINRA arbitration, announced in July 2014

* Settlement agreement includes clause that prevents either party hiring desk heads, senior management from other for one year from date of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.