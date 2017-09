Jan 14 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail Nv

* Vastned Retail NV: Vastned acquires 39 million high street shops in Amsterdam, Maastricht and Utrecht

* Sold a number of shops in Heerde, Hilversum, Zaandam and Groningen at 3 pct above book value for approximately 7 million in total Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)