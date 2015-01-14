FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dechra Pharma says first-half trading in line with expectations
#Earnings Season
January 14, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dechra Pharma says first-half trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Group revenue increased by approximately 12 pct at constant currency

* Good momentum has continued in Europe with sales growing at 7 pct at constant currency

* New differentiated generic farm animal antibiotic aerosol was approved in Europe during period

* Will accelerate investment in sales and marketing infrastructure, particularly in US as we look to strengthen our market presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
