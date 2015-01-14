BRIEF-British Land to replace number of bolts on Leadenhall building

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc

* Update on the leadenhall building

* Announce a further 93,400 sq ft of leasing activity at leadenhall building

* Investigations on fractured bolt undertaken by contractor Laing O‘rourke and structural engineers Arup completed

* Confirm that problem is limited to certain bolts

* Arup has also confirmed that there is no adverse effect on structural integrity of building

* Programme to replace a number of bolts will take place as a precautionary measure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)