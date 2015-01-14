FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AstraZeneca says heart drug study meets primary endpoint
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 14, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says heart drug study meets primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* Brilinta Pegasus study meets primary endpoint

* PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study, a large scale outcomes trial involving over 21,000 patients, successfully met its primary efficacy endpoint

* PEGASUS-TIMI 54 study of Brilinta meets primary endpoint in both 60mg and 90mg doses

* Preliminary analysis did not reveal any unexpected safety issues

* Brilinta demonstrates statistically significant reduction in major cardiovascular thrombotic events in patients with heart attack history Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.