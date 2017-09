Jan 14 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays appoints Jonathan Moulds to the newly created role of group chief operating officer

* Moulds will take up his post on Feb. 2 2015

* Moulds will join the executive committee of Barclays and report directly to the group chief executive Antony Jenkins Link to source: [bit.ly/1yaX2wy] Further company coverage: