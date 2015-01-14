FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
January 14, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Deltex Medical estimates FY revenue of 6.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Deltex Medical Group Plc :

* 20 pct US surgical probe revenue growth on constant currency basis for year

* UK surgical probe revenue down 20 pct. As previously advised, NHS hospitals have responded to NHS cash crisis by de-stocking

* Overall international surgical probe revenue down 29 pct with small number of anticipated major orders not completed

* FY group sales for statutory reporting purposes are expected to be about 6.5 million stg

* Company expects shortfall in sales against market forecasts to result in losses being approximately 1.2 million stg higher than market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

