BRIEF-Shoprite Holdings H1 turnover rises 12.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shoprite Holdings H1 turnover rises 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* For six months to December 2014 co increased turnover by about 12.5 percent from 51.1 billion rand to 57.5 billion rand

* Growth on a like-for-like basis was 5.1 pct

* Other operating segments also achieved satisfactory growth of 12.7 pct

* Group’s non-RSA supermarkets’ sales growth of 15.0 pct was negatively affected by sale of Tanzanian business and temporary closure of Palanca store in Angola in July 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

