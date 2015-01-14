BRIEF-Shoprite Holdings H1 turnover rises 12.5 pct

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* For six months to December 2014 co increased turnover by about 12.5 percent from 51.1 billion rand to 57.5 billion rand

* Growth on a like-for-like basis was 5.1 pct

* Other operating segments also achieved satisfactory growth of 12.7 pct

* Group's non-RSA supermarkets' sales growth of 15.0 pct was negatively affected by sale of Tanzanian business and temporary closure of Palanca store in Angola in July 2014