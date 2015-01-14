FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Autoliv says agreed on up to 25 mln airbag inflators for delivery in 2015, 2016
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Autoliv says agreed on up to 25 mln airbag inflators for delivery in 2015, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -

* Autoliv inc says active safety revenues in 2014 reached around $490 million, essentially reaching $0.5 billion target one year ahead of plan established in late 2011

* Autoliv inc says company is continuously building its electronics business and capabilities, and now targets to reach $2 billion in sales for 2019

* Autoliv inc says has agreements with several different oem’s for new supply capacity of up to 25 million airbag inflators for delivery during 2015 and 2016 and is in discussions for supply of millions of additional units

* Autoliv intends to hold a capital market day on June 2-3, 2015 in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ALV.N ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.