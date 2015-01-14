BRIEF-Autoliv says agreed on up to 25 mln airbag inflators for delivery in 2015, 2016

Jan 14 (Reuters) -

* Autoliv inc says active safety revenues in 2014 reached around $490 million, essentially reaching $0.5 billion target one year ahead of plan established in late 2011

* Autoliv inc says company is continuously building its electronics business and capabilities, and now targets to reach $2 billion in sales for 2019

* Autoliv inc says has agreements with several different oem’s for new supply capacity of up to 25 million airbag inflators for delivery during 2015 and 2016 and is in discussions for supply of millions of additional units

* Autoliv intends to hold a capital market day on June 2-3, 2015 in Sweden