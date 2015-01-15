FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings 26-week group sales rise 55.2 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings 26-week group sales rise 55.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Trading update: 26 weeks to 28 December 2014

* Group sales increased by 55.2 pct for first 26 weeks of 2015 financial year over comparable 26-week period in 2014

* Food sales increased by 14.1 pct, with a price movement of 9.5 pct

* Sales in comparable stores grew by 8.2 pct. Retail space, including stores in rest of africa, grew by 10.7 pct (net of closures and excluding franchise conversions)

* Excluding impact of David Jones, group sales grew by 12.5 pct

* David Jones sales are included from effective date of acquisition on 1 August 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)


