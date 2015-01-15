BRIEF-Datatec expects to achieve results forecast for 2015 financial year

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd
* Seems clear that economic recovery underway in USA but elsewhere in Europe and EMS economic conditions remain mixed and capital, currency market volatility has increased
* As anticipated, experiencing an increase in revenues relative to first half of current financial year
* Has continued its improved performance during period
* Board expects group to achieve forecast result for 2015 financial year
* Revenue growth will be largely driven by an improved performance at Westcon
* Westcon's revenues will constitute approximately 75 pct of total revenue mix and logicalis' revenues 24 pct