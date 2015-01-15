FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Datatec expects to achieve results forecast for 2015 financial year
January 15, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Datatec expects to achieve results forecast for 2015 financial year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd

* Seems clear that economic recovery underway in USA but elsewhere in Europe and EMS economic conditions remain mixed and capital, currency market volatility has increased

* As anticipated, experiencing an increase in revenues relative to first half of current financial year

* Has continued its improved performance during period

* Board expects group to achieve forecast result for 2015 financial year

* Revenue growth will be largely driven by an improved performance at Westcon

* Westcon’s revenues will constitute approximately 75 pct of total revenue mix and logicalis’ revenues 24 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

