BRIEF-Orexo receives paragraph IV notice letter on Abstral in the US
January 15, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orexo receives paragraph IV notice letter on Abstral in the US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Orexo Ab

* Orexo receives paragraph IV notice letter concerning Abstral in the US

* The Notice Letter advice Orexo of Actavis’s filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of generic versions of Abstral (fentanyl) sublingual tablets prior to the expiration of Orexo’s patents listed in the Orange Book.

* Galena currently markets Abstral (fentanyl) sublingual tablets and is the owner of the New Drug Application in the United States. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
