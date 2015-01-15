FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J&P Avax SA restructures its Group loans
January 15, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-J&P Avax SA restructures its Group loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - J&P Avax SA :

* Announces the restructuring of group debt, converting the largest part of its loans into long-term bond form

* Refinanced an outstanding syndicated bond loan with a current principal of 238 million euros

* Issued a new syndicated bond loan of 187 million euros

* Is maintaining existing bond loans of 21 million euros

* Says Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank are underwriting the new syndicated bond loan

* Says new bond loans are expiring on 2018/19 with extention option up to 2020/21

* Says the programmed payments of the new loans' interest can be covered by expected dividends from the group's sales portfolio Source text: bit.ly/1579AI4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
