BRIEF-J&P Avax SA restructures its Group loans

Jan 15 (Reuters) - J&P Avax SA :

* Announces the restructuring of group debt, converting the largest part of its loans into long-term bond form

* Refinanced an outstanding syndicated bond loan with a current principal of 238 million euros

* Issued a new syndicated bond loan of 187 million euros

* Is maintaining existing bond loans of 21 million euros

* Says Piraeus Bank and Alpha Bank are underwriting the new syndicated bond loan

* Says new bond loans are expiring on 2018/19 with extention option up to 2020/21

* Says the programmed payments of the new loans' interest can be covered by expected dividends from the group's sales portfolio Source text: bit.ly/1579AI4

